Commission to hear testimony on City of Idaho Falls purchasing electrical facilities - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission:

BOISE — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will hold a telephonic public hearing to take testimony on an application to allow the City of Idaho Falls to purchase electric facilities from Rocky Mountain Power.

The application, if approved by the commission, would also transfer electric service for one customer from Rocky Mountain Power to the city.

The hearing will be Thursday, April 27, at 11 a.m. Those interested in submitting formal testimony for the record can call (415) 655-0001 shortly before the start time and enter meeting number 2469 169 0330 when prompted.

