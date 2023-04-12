Damages estimated at $75,000 after house fire in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — At least $75,000 worth of damages is estimated after a house caught fire in Idaho Falls Tuesday evening.

The fire happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on the 200 block of East 6th Street. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the front porch and called 911.

Two people were home at the time of the fire with two dogs. They were all able to evacuate safely, and there were no injuries.

When firefighters arrived, there was a fire on the front porch of the two-story home. The fire went into a bedroom, living room, attic and part of the roof before it was extinguished.

A video sent by a viewer to EastIdahoNews.com shows towering orange flames outside of the home and firefighters working at the scene.

There was smoke and water damage throughout the home, which was split into two apartments, according to the news release.

Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power responded along with the Chaplains of Idaho to assist a total of five people that were displaced from the fire.

The fire’s cause is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department