Elders to be honored at 'Taking a Stand Against Elder Abuse' - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The 12th annual “Taking a Stand Against Elder Abuse”, an elder advocacy event, will recognize the accomplishments of three tribal elders.

This event isn’t just for members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes; it will also bring in members of 13 tribes across the United States as well as Canada. The awards can go to people from any of the tribes.

“It’s a way to respect (elders), show them that respect,” said Marcia Hall, manager of Fort Hall’s Adult Protection Services. “I enjoy myself, and I learn more every year from other tribes of what they have available.”

The event has a full schedule planned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both May 10 and 11, as well as a meet-and-greet dinner with speakers, staff and participants on May 9. Click here to see the list of events.

The award categories are Oldest Elder, Best Elder Volunteer and the Caregiver Award. Saturday is the deadline to nominate an elder for an award, and that can be done by submitting a nomination form along with registration for the event. Click here for a nomination form, and here for registration.

The Best Elder Volunteer award goes to an elder that demonstrates superior leadership and innovation in service to American Indian and Alaskan Native elders. The Caregiver Award goes to an outstanding elder who provides care or is an Elder Caregiver providing care to an American Indian or Alaskan Native.

Hall said that last year was when she incorporated the award for oldest elder, and the award went to an elder who was 95. This year there will be a participant who is 99 years old at the event.

Anyone who wants to come and show appreciation for the elders is welcome.

You can submit a registration form by mailing it to P.O. 306 Fort Hall, ID 83203, or email it to Marcia.Hall@sb-thhs.com or Valda.Smith@sb-thhs.com. You can also register at the door.

The event will be taking place at the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Hotel and Event Center, and hotel rooms are being booked out fast, Hall said. Those who want to book a hotel room for the event should do it soon to ensure they can get a room.

“I always tell the elders this is their event,” Hall said.