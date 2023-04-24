GALLERY: Northern lights in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

GALLERY: Northern lights in eastern IdahoPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS– Aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, lit up the sky across eastern Idaho on Sunday night.
The possibility of seeing the colorful display came after a solar flare directed toward Earth erupted on Friday, according to the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center and a USA Today article. As a result, 30 states had the chance to see the aurora borealis.
Auroras can be viewed with the naked eye. To see the lights, the Space Weather Prediction Center says you should have a clear view of the northern horizon in the dark, with the best hours for viewing being within a couple of hours of midnight.
Here are some pictures taken by EastIdahoNews.com readers.
