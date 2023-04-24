 GALLERY: Northern lights in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News
Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The northern lights | Courtesy Jenna Orchard

IDAHO FALLS– Aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, lit up the sky across eastern Idaho on Sunday night.

The possibility of seeing the colorful display came after a solar flare directed toward Earth erupted on Friday, according to the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center and a USA Today article. As a result, 30 states had the chance to see the aurora borealis.

Auroras can be viewed with the naked eye. To see the lights, the Space Weather Prediction Center says you should have a clear view of the northern horizon in the dark, with the best hours for viewing being within a couple of hours of midnight.

Here are some pictures taken by EastIdahoNews.com readers.

northern lights
Courtesy Andrea Rapp Paulsen
northern lights
Courtesy Kimberly Banks Cosby
northern lights
Courtesy Julie Kimura Brizzee
northern lights
Courtesy Cylista Goodwin
northern lights
Courtesy Lisa Humphreys, Georgetown
northern lights
Courtesy Jordan Grover, Victor
northern lights
Courtesy Bill Knighton, Harriman State Park
northern lights
Courtesy Terisa Andrews-Hood, Ashton
northern lights
Courtesy Brody Schindler
northern lights
Courtesy Jeremy Smith
northern lights
Courtesy Lisa Stucki Seedall, Iona
northern lights
Courtesy Malcontent Joyce, Ashton
northern lights
Courtesy Leann Whiting
northern lights
Courtesy Kolin Darby Smith

