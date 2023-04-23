'Genre-bending' musician will kick off fall tour at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel has added Idaho Falls to his ‘Road to Hell Paso’ North American headline tour. According to a news release from the Mountain American Center, the newly-announced 22-date run kicks off Friday, July 28 at Hero Arena inside the Center.

Wetzel is promoting his latest album Hell Paso, which debuted at number 12 on the Billboard 200 in September. Wetzel recorded the album at the iconic Sonic Ranch Studio outside of El Paso, Texas. The album “perfectly blends Koe’s musical influences and carves a unique lane for himself.”

In speaking about the album, Wetzel said, “We pulled in every genre we were feeling at the time. We spent the last 10 years trying to make this sound. Hell Paso has it.”

Wetzel has been playing sold-out shows across the country, said the news release. “With over 100,000 tickets sold so far this year, the Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer continues to dominate the touring world.”

According to Wetzel’s official website, he “has quietly asserted himself as the ultimate country rockstar, bulldozing the boundaries between Nashville songcraft, rowdy Texas spirit and rainswept Seattle hard rock.”

In addition to his ‘Road to Hell Paso’ dates, Wetzel will be a “special guest” in Eric Church’s tour in July. He will also perform at various festivals including a headline slot at the inaugural Georgia Country Music Fest on Labor Day Weekend in Marietta, Ga. Wetzel is also featured on Ella Langley’s new song “That’s Why We Fight”.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. Fans can register for presale access here.