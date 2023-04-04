Heavy snowfall hits Pocatello area hard; here's what's to come for eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A winter storm wreaked havoc in Pocatello on Tuesday morning. Schools were closed for the day, and police were urging motorists to be cautious.

“As a result of the storm, road conditions are poor,” the Pocatello Police Department said in a news release early Tuesday afternoon. “If you do not need to drive, please stay home or at your place of business until road conditions improve.”

Bannock County is telling drivers to avoid Pocatello Creek, Mink Creek, Rapid Creek and Buckskin roads due to severe weather conditions.

And Idaho State University canceled all classes after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow we have

Vernon Preston, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Pocatello, told EastIdahoNews.com that the Pocatello/Chubbuck area had received 15 to 19 inches.

“Up on the slopes where the (LDS) temple is, they have at least 20 inches,” he said.

According to NWS records updated on April 1, several southeast Idaho towns have set new snow accumulation records. Downey has almost 88 inches (significantly more than its old record of about 72.5 inches); Idaho Falls is recording about 74 inches; and Menan is at a whopping 90 inches – far above its previous record of 63 inches.

It is safe to say that Idahoans are seeing more snow than they have for several years. However, Preston said it isn’t entirely unusual to have a snowstorm or two this time of year.

“We typically have some of our bigger snowfall storms at the beginning of April,” he said.

This week’s snow has been caused by a storm that stalled over Wyoming, he said. The moisture is circling back around from the Jackson Hole area, up through Utah, and channeling into southeast Idaho. It has allowed for an enormous amount of snow.

The storm has stalled over Wyoming, sending moisture churning back into Utah and Idaho. | National Weather Service

“Last year, out at the Pocatello Airport, we have around 33 inches through April 3,” Preston said. “This year, we have 65.1 inches.” That doesn’t include the snow that blanketed the area Monday night and Tuesday morning, he said. The record is just over 93 inches, in the winter of 1992-93.

Normally, these storms would go north of us, into Canada.

“Overall, we have been in a La Nina in recent years,” Preston explained. “This year, it is combined with different atmospheric conditions that are bringing storms down into our area.”

The snow we’ll get

Unfortunately for those looking forward to spring, Preston predicts we can expect similar weather for another two to four weeks.

“It could be early May until we break out of this pattern,” he warned. Until then, southeast Idaho will likely be in store for more higher-than-normal precipitation and below-normal temperatures.

With several counties already under flood watch, these predictions are worrisome.

“A lot of us are getting concerned,” Preston said.

He compares this to the winter of 2016 to 2017.

“Most of us remember that year,” he said. “There were records amount of snowfall flooding in May and June.” That year, he said, Pocatello had more than 92 inches total snow for the winter.

Though similar, there are significant differences, though. Preston said that, unlike in 2017, we haven’t seen much snow melt in lower elevations yet. Once temperatures rise, he expects the flats and farmlands flooding. After that, more flooding could occur as the snowpack melts in the mountains.

The NWS is expecting exceptional levels of flooding, he said — maybe record-breaking levels.

“All the communities in southeast Idaho could be affected,” he said. Even people who live in higher elevations “next to a little stream” have a good chances of seeing high water flows and possible flooding.

Prestons urges concerned residents to get in touch with the emergency managers for their county. The NWS works with local agencies to make sure they are ready for unusual weather and its consequences.

Preston would like to remind citizens to check if their home is located in a flood plain. If so, get flood insurance.

“There’s still time,” he said. “But when the snow starts to come off, they may need to take quick action.”

Preston is urging people to be informed about the weather. For the latest information and real-time observations, visit the Pocatello website. To stay on top of road conditions, visit Idaho 511. EastIdahoNews.com also has a page devoted to weather and road conditions.