School closures on Tuesday, April 4 due to spring snowstorm - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A spring snowstorm closed a number of schools in southeastern Idaho on Tuesday, April 4.

The following districts or schools are closed:

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25

American Falls School District 381

Rockland School District 382

Arbon Elementary School District 383

Grace Lutheran School

Gem Prep: Pocatello

Holy Spirit Catholic School

There is a winter weather advisory predicting snow until noon Tuesday in much of southeastern Idaho, below Blackfoot. At least three inches of snow is predicted with winds gusting up to 45 mph. For the latest weather conditions visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if more closures are announced.