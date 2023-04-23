Heritage Park receives generous donation from the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS — Opening of the much-anticipated Heritage Park is closer to the finish line, thanks to another generous donation from the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls.

Rotary has gifted $100,000 to the City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department to support the installation of irrigation, laying of sod, construction of additional asphalt pathways and other work to ensure a ribbon cutting in the park on June 28, 2023. This donation is in addition to the $700,000 Rotary gifted in late 2021 to support the creation of this 14-acre park along the Snake River.

“The generous donation from the Rotary Club will transform our community for years to come,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Everyone who has supported this project over the past several years provides evidence of the great commitment our community has to providing public places for all to enjoy and to beautifying Idaho Falls. We can’t wait for the public to discover the natural landscape and beauty of Heritage Park this summer.”

Heritage Park, Idaho Falls’ newest community park, has only become a possibility because of amazing sponsors and donors in our community. Donations include more than a million dollars from the Rotary Club, land by Stafford and Woody Smith families, parking and construction by Snake River Landing and Ball Ventures, and dirt by Matt Morgan. Upon opening, Heritage Park will highlight the natural, cultural, and historical heritage of Idaho Falls as part of the city’s larger trail system nestled along the beautiful Snake River.

The park will be built in phases, with June’s ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of the first phase. Upon completion of all phases, the park will include an expansion of the River Walk, nature trails and walkways, heritage stops, a nature-themed playground area, an interactive stream designed for youth water play, surface water gardens, shelters, lighting, benches, parking and other features.

“Our community parks provide a great place for people to enjoy the outdoors, connect with nature, and engage in physical activity,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “Parks improve the quality of life of our residents and are an essential part of healthy and vibrant communities, offering a myriad of economic and social benefits. Heritage Park will be a gem for years to come and we look forward to sharing this space with the community.”

Over the past three decades, Rotary has given more than $6 million to the development of the Idaho Falls Riverwalk. These funds have all been raised through hosting the Great Snake River Duck Race each summer.

“We can’t wait for the opening of this great addition to our community,” said Idaho Falls Rotary Member Kevin Call. “At Rotary, we believe we can improve our neighborhoods and community together. This donation would not have been possible without the help of many across our community who come back year after year to participate in one of my favorite events, the duck race. We also want to give a special thanks to everyone who will make this park a reality.”

Details on the June grand opening of Heritage Park will come in the following weeks.