High school assistant softball coach charged after allegedly sexually abusing student athlete - East Idaho News

PARIS — A 28-year-old volunteer assistant high school softball coach was charged with multiple felonies after reports she had sexual contact with a student-athlete.

Rilee Ann Lutz, from Paris, Idaho, was charged with felony sexual battery of a child committed by lewd or lascivious acts and sexual battery of a minor child between 16 to 17 years of age.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges on April 6.

Bear Lake School District Superintendent Gary Brogan tells EastIdahoNews.com the last time Lutz coached was at the end of the Spring 2022 softball season. He also confirmed she was a volunteer coach who was never paid by the district.

The alleged crimes were reported to police in September 2022, after the softball season. Court records show a counselor at Bear Lake High School in Montpelier contacted the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, reporting Lutz had been involved in a sexual relationship with one of her female student-athletes.

According to court documents, a student had reported to the counselor that another student was sexually involved with Lutz. The reporting student told the counselor they had “witnessed them making out.”

Police reports state there were rumors of a video or picture showing Lutz and the female student kissing in a car, but deputies were never able to locate the footage.

The victim later told deputies she had been having a “romantic/sexual relationship with Lutz,” according to court documents.

According to the victim, the two would “go for drives, and some of these drives ended with them parking and kissing and making out.”

She also told deputies about at least two occasions where Lutz and the victim engaged in sexual acts.

According to deputies, the victim disclosed Lutz had ended the relationship after the two discussed “being careful.”

Lutz reportedly told the victim, “If people find out, I’m in trouble.” The victim told deputies she was under 18 during the relationship.

Deputies were able to interview Lutz, who initially denied having “any type of sexual relationship” with the victim, and that her relationship with the victim was “the same as her relationship with all of her players,” according to court documents.

Lutz eventually admitted the victim “had kissed her” but said she couldn’t remember the circumstances. She then changed her story and said she had kissed the victim “twice, maybe.”

Later, Lutz admitted to getting “handsy” with the victim and stated there had been sexual contact at a hotel in Idaho Falls, but stated the victim was 18 at that point.

A warrant for Lutz’s arrest was issued on March 1, and she was arrested. Her bail was initially set to $75,000 but was soon lowered to $5,000. A no-contact order was issued for the victim, and Lutz posted bail to be released.

She is expected to appear for a jury trial on July 17.

Though Lutz has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, she could face up to life in prison.