High-speed chase involving crash into tree leads to 3 arrests - East Idaho News

FRANKLIN — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people after one of them was arrested in a high-speed chase.

David Charles Smith, 37, of Franklin County, and Adrianna Oliver, 34, and Bryan Emory Oliver, 35, both of Logan, Utah, are awaiting arraignment.

Smith was arrested first.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Smith was arrested on Friday. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy patrolling near Highway 91 milepost 2 saw a vehicle he suspected as being driven by an someone who was impaired.

As the deputy approached, the driver, later identified as Smith, activated his emergency lights and started driving away at a high speed. The deputy gave chase.

Smith turned onto Parkinson Road in the city of Franklin and continued at a “high rate of speed” until a curve in the road. Smith was going too fast to make the curve and rolled his vehicle, stopping when he hit a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith allegedly ran, with the deputy also on foot behind him. With the help of backup officers, Smith was stopped and detained.

He was charged with felony eluding a police officer, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of a firearm, and grand theft by possession of a stolen firearm. He had an outstanding warrant on a prior case. There will also be some misdemeanor charges filed, authorities said.

Smith’s bail has been posted at $40,000.

“As a result of this case, we received other information that resulted in the arrest of two other adults (the Olivers),” according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Both the Olivers were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Adrianna Oliver’s bail has been posted at $5,000, and Bryan Oliver’s bail has been posted at $7,500.

They are being held at the Cache County Jail in Logan, and under Utah law, jails are prohibited from distributing mugshots of inmates.