I heard there’s a gene that makes cilantro taste like soap. Why is that? - East Idaho News

Question: I heard there’s a gene that makes cilantro taste like soap. Why is that?

Answer: Somewhere between 4% and 14% of the general population has a specific olfactory receptor gene – OR6A2 – which causes the aldehydes in cilantro leaves to taste like strong soap to them. Among identical twins, 80% share a like or a dislike for cilantro.

Conversely, among fraternal twins, who share fewer genes, the correlation is only 50%. Our genetic makeup evolves over time and is extremely complex.

Genes are at least partially responsible for some of the differences between one person and the next, including the fact that while some people enjoy the flavor of cilantro, others really, really think that it tastes exactly like soap.