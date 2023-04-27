Idaho Falls Construction Combine brings contractors, students, sponsors and volunteers together - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — People interested in construction or the trades are invited to get some hands-on training at the Idaho Falls Construction Combine. The two-day event “puts tools in the hands of students and young adults, teaching them valuable skills in the trades,” according to a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

“It’s amazing, it happens because of the generosity of Home Depot, (the) National Guard and other organizations,” said Mary Stephenson, director of Early College Programs for the College of Eastern Idaho.

The combine is a mix of classroom instruction and hands-on experience. The first day will be dedicated to learning and instruction in a classroom setting. On the second day, students practice what they’ve learned by building sheds alongside professional contractors. The sheds are then donated to veterans in need.

“The purpose behind doing this was, originally, to give back to veterans,” Annie Quentin with Idaho State University said. “We want the veterans to know how special they are and how much we appreciate them.”

The Construction Combine first started in Pocatello, but over the years, it has expanded to Idaho Falls, Meridian, Sandpoint, Twin Falls and the Teton Valley.

“Infrastructure and building are very important to our communities. Skilled labor is a must. As our communities grow, we need people who know how to build things … we’ve got to teach them how to sustain society when we leave,” Quentin said.

“The students get to learn really valuable skills in the trades,” Stephenson said.

Contractors get the satisfaction of mentoring young builders and possibly recruiting students for future job opportunities.

“They talk to them about what they can do after high school. They donate their time,” Quentin said. “They are so generous. A lot of them give materials and their time.”

And according to Quentin, some students get the chance to perhaps land a job.

“Several people have gotten jobs,” she said. “We always hear back.”

Bradley, Stephenson and Quentin agree that it takes a village – or in this case, a community – for the event to be successful.

“We have contractors donating their time, the Army National Guard, and many others in our community, including volunteers from the Chamber of Commerce,” Bradley said.

The Idaho Army National Guard sends soldiers to instruct students and help build the sheds. They also pay for and serve lunch one of the days.

“We have all these people who jump in and participate,” Quentin agreed. “It’s a community event.”

The organizers hope the community will come observe this year’s combine and support the trainees, their mentors and the sponsors.

Although it’s geared more toward young adults or teens, everyone is welcome at the combine, according to Stephenson. Anyone interested in learning basic construction skills, working with local contractors on community projects or improving their skill set for potential jobs is welcome to attend. Sign-ups for participating will close on Monday, May 1.

The Construction Combine will be held on Wednesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 4, at the Bonneville Technology and Careers High School. It is open to students 15 years and older.

CEI sponsors and hosts the Idaho Falls event. Other sponsors and participants include Idaho State University, local contractors and the Idaho National Guard.