Idaho Falls teen making a return appearance on 'American Idol' tonight, and she needs your vote - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Paige Anne of Idaho Falls is asking for your vote as she makes another appearance on “American Idol” Monday night.

The 16-year-old Idaho Falls High School student originally appeared on the show in March only to learn she’d been eliminated from the competition. She was selected as the first alternate pick, meaning that if anyone dropped out of the top 26, she would replace them.

Paige tells EastIdahoNews.com a week before she left Hawaii, which is where this portion of the show is filmed, she learned that someone had dropped out and she was called back to perform.

“I got on a Zoom (call) with some of the producers and they announced it to me. I was in tears. I was just so thankful for the opportunity,” Paige says.

Her performance, which will air tonight, April 17 at 7 p.m., was filmed in February. She’ll be watching it for the first time Monday with the rest of America. Paige is in Hollywood, California with her mom awaiting results of tonight’s performance.

Voting opens at 6 p.m. and she’s hoping to earn enough votes to advance to the top 20.

Launie, Paige’s mom, says she’s excited to see her daughter be one step closer to achieving her dream of singing professionally.

“Paige really had to cram to be ready for (tonight’s performance). She was always prepared but that last minute cram was quite intense. We got out to Hawaii and (got) ready to perform. It’s been quite a journey through this whole process,” Launie says.

Voting is available through three different platforms and people can vote up to 10 times on each one, for a total of 30 votes. One way to vote is on the “American Idol” website. Fans can also vote on the app or by texting “15” to 21523.

“Vote, vote, vote! I really need it so I can get in the top 20 show,” Paige says.