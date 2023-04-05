Investigation underway after man's body is found in Fort Hall - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Fort Hall Police, the FBI and the Bingham County Coroner are all investigating after a body was found on the Fort Hall Reservation Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Hall Police were called to Agendy Road around 1:40 p.m. where the body was discovered, according to a news release.

Other details, including the name and age of the man, have not been released.

“On behalf of the Fort Hall Business Council, we wish the family our deepest condolences and would like to thank the Fort Hall Police Department for your prompt response to the incident,” said Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small.

Officials have notified family members of the man and they say there is no danger to the public.