Kiwanis Teen Film Festival hits the silver screen at the Colonial Theater Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The work of aspiring local filmmakers will grace the screen at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls this Saturday as part of the Kiwanis Teen Film Festival.

The festival highlights films made by young people in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, from eighth to 12th grade, and gives them a venue to exhibit their work. The festival is an admission-free day of family-friendly activities celebrating talented local artists and the art of cinema.

The young filmmakers also get a chance to refine their craft through workshops taught by film industry professionals.

“We bring in crew members, typically from Utah, who are working on films to give these kids some advantage,” said Paul Jenkins, who helps to organize the festival. “We bring in professional production equipment so that they can get a hands-on feel. And it’s very hands-on. (The kids) set up the scenes, they direct the scenes. They do two or three of those so they’re actually working in pretty much a professional film and video type of a situation.”

Photo from previous festival. Courtesy KTFF Facebook.

The workshops run from roughly 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch will be provided. Later, at 6:30 p.m., the films submitted for the competitive portion of the festival take center stage. The filmmakers arrive by limo to a red carpet welcome, complete with photo opportunities and an appearance by members of the local garrison of the 501st Legion “Star Wars” costuming group.

“We show as many of the films as we can, depending on how many entries we get,” Jenkins said. “There are category winners, and the category winners win $300, with a grand prize of $1,000 to a teenager who puts together a fine film.”

“And some of the films we’ve seen over the years have been absolutely incredible,” he added. “There are some films that I look at, and I think ‘I wish I would’ve done that.’ They’re beautiful work.”

The prize money isn’t the only thing the teen filmmakers have a chance to get out of the festival. They’re also offered a venue to show their films to an audience, an immensely valuable opportunity to see their efforts validated.

Photo from previous festival. Courtesy KTFF Facebook.

“(The festival) is a venue where students who might not otherwise be recognized get to walk across the stage and watch their show on the big screen,” Jenkins said. “You can see the pride in (the filmmakers’) faces. There’s something about seeing their work on a big screen. A big screen makes all the difference.”

Perhaps just as importantly, the festival gives aspiring filmmakers a chance to make connections with others who share their interests. With making movies being the collaborative art form that it is, networking opportunities like this are invaluable.

“After the show, there’s an after-party,” Jenkins said. “It’s a chance for the kids to visit with each other and build some connections so they can say ‘Hey, I’m in Idaho Falls, too. Why don’t we get together and work on a show?’ Or it gives them connections so they can talk to the guys who are in the industry and say ‘Hey, I’ve got questions.”

The 19th Annual Kiwanis Teen Film Festival is set for this Saturday, April 29, at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. The workshops run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The awards show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission to both parts of the event is free.

Click here for more information about the Kiwanis Teen Film Festival, including how to submit your or the teenagers’ film for competition in the festival.