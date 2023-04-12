Local man gets probation for possessing a stolen bank card - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who was charged with numerous felonies — including grand theft and burglary — has been sentenced to probation.

Douglas Hawkins, 51, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of fraud by possessing a stolen bank card after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. In exchange, a second fraud charge, as well as felonies for burglary, grand theft and two persistent violator enhancements, were dismissed.

At a hearing Monday, District Judge Robert Naftz suspended a prison sentence of three to five years. Hawkins was instead ordered to three years of felony probation, according to court documents.

Hawkins was arrested in May 2021 after a traffic stopped during which police found him in possession of three stolen bank cards. During the stop, officers also discovered the license plate displayed on the car Hawkins was driving did not match the vehicle registered to that plate.

Hawkins told police at the time of the stop that he had just purchased the vehicle and had not yet received the proper plates. When officers found another license plate inside the vehicle, Hawkins said the plates and the stolen cards belonged to a friend.

In addition to probation, Hawkins has been ordered to pay $1,345.50 in fees and fines.