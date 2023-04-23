Local teen invited to play soccer with academy team in California - East Idaho News

AMMON — A local 16 year old has earned a unique opportunity to showcase his soccer talent after being invited to play on a California club team.

Owen Boyle, a sophomore at Thunder Ridge High School, is playing with a club team in Sacramento known as Union FC that is part of the Elite Academy League. He attended the Surf Cup in San Diego and recently competed at the Elite Academy Showcase in Arizona with the team.

“The opportunity to play with this group of guys has been incredible,” Boyle said. “They are great players, great people, and everytime I come, they care and make me feel like part of the team.”

Boyle is the only Idahoan on the team. He said most of the players live in Sacramento. As of now, the plan is for Boyle to travel back to California in June and stay the whole month to train, practice and play in more tournaments.

“I am most looking forward to seeing my progress and becoming a better player for both summer and for high school soccer when it starts up again,” Boyle explained.

Owen Boyle at the Surf Cup in San Diego. | Courtesy photo

While his dedication to the game has got him where he is today — he was also the only sophomore to make the all-area second team — he’s quick to credit the sport for what its done for him.

“It’s given me communication skills, leadership skills, life-long friends and family,” Boyle, who has played soccer since he was five years old, mentioned. “My whole life its given me a free space to just have fun and be me. … There’s no place I’d rather be then on that field, rain or shine.”

Boyle hopes what he learns from his time with Union FC will play a role in helping him one day get a college scholarship.

“I’m emailing some colleges already and I’ll be going to camps and showcases where college scouts may be,” he said. “It’s always been a dream to play professionally … (but) I’m starting with trying to be the best player I can be and get a college scholarship, and then we will see what happens along the way.”

This chance to play with Union FC has reminded Boyle the importance of going after what you want in life — a lesson he wants other people to remember too.

“So many times in my life already I’ve thought to quit because it was hard or it hurt but temporary pain can cause long term success,” Boyle said. “Don’t give up on yourself and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it or you can’t be great — you can.”