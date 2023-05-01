Man and woman flown to hospital following motorcycle, SUV crash - East Idaho News

Man and woman flown to hospital following motorcycle, SUV crashPublished at | Updated at
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 2:52 p.m. on Sunday on SH-37 near milepost 31.5 in Oneida County.
A 40-year-old female of Herriman, Utah, was driving a GMC Yukon southbound on SH-37. A 49-year-old male of Aberdeen was driving an Indian motorcycle northbound on SH-37. The GMC crossed into the northbound lane as struck the motorcycle head-on.
The motorcycle driver and his passenger, a 27-year-old female, of Boise, were transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.