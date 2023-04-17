Man charged after allegedly attacking coworker with pry bar - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting his coworker with a pry bar.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on April 13, an officer was dispatched to a local auto repair shop.

The victim reported he had just been hit with a pry bar on his back by Kendal Jenkins. Both the victim and Jenkins are employees of the business.

The victim said he was working on a vehicle when Jenkins started “running his mouth,” court documents said.

The victim said he mocked Jenkins, and Jenkins then hit him with a big pry bar in the back and then on his wrist because he put his hand up. The victim’s right forearm was red, and he had a visible welt near his back. The welt appeared consistent with the object the victim described hitting him with, court documents said.

A coworker witnessed what had happened and said he saw Jenkins approach the victim with a big pry bar and said that he started “wailing” it on the victim. He then said Jenkins hit the victim twice.

Police talked to Jenkins and he said he had ongoing verbal arguments with the victim and the witness. He said the victim came up to him and said he was going to “kick his ass,” and the next thing he knew, the victim was accusing him of hitting him with something, documents said.

Jenkins told police he did not have a pry bar and denied hitting the victim with a pry bar.

The officer asked Jenkins if he could explain the welt on the victim’s back, and he said that the victim may have fallen over and stumbled, but he did not know.

Due to the physical evidence that was consistent with the victim’s and witness’s statements, the officer placed Jenkins under arrest.

Jenkins was charged with felony aggravated battery and given a $5,000 bond. He was issued a no-contact order with the victim. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 25 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.