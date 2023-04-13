Man in custody after brief standoff with police in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A man is in custody after a reported traffic complaint. When he refused to listen to commands, police drew their weapons and he was ultimately tased.

The incident happened Wednesday at 1:25 p.m. on South Yellowstone near Anytime Fitness in Rexburg.

According to Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen, there was a traffic complaint regarding an impaired driver.

Officers were able to locate and stop the suspected vehicle. Police contacted the 48-year-old man, identified as Jamie Lake, who was not compliant or cooperative. Hagen said he was refusing to obey commands.

At one point, officers had guns drawn due to Lake being non-compliant. He had advised he had weapons and was digging through his vehicle, Hagen said. Officers found that Lake had a knife and he threw it on the ground.

Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com Lake resisted officers and was tased and placed into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Hagen said Lake is being charged with DUI, resisting/obstructing police, and possession of paraphernalia.