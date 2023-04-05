Man trying to avoid DUI arrest crashes car, say police - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man who allegedly tried to escape arrest for driving under the influence was arrested after a one-car crash.

Richard Francis Matsaw, 47, of Fort Hall, has been charged with a felony for driving under the influence and a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer, court records show.

Chubbuck police officers stopped a Toyota Camry near the intersection of Hiline and New Day Parkway after 10 p.m. on March 24, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

As the officers got out of their patrol vehicle and approached the Toyota, it “sped off,” heading north on Hiline Road. Due to icy roads and poor weather conditions, the officers didn’t pursue the Toyota at speeds they deemed unsafe.

Concerned the Toyota could cause a crash, the officers drove north along the path the Toyota had taken at a safe speed.

They found the Toyota, which had slid off the road, near Harvest Springs Road.

As officers once again got out of their patrol vehicle and approached the Toyota, they could hear the its engine revving and tires spinning in the snow, the affidavit says.

The officers, with guns drawn, asked the driver to lower his window and show them his hands. The driver, later identified as Matsaw, yelled back that he wanted the officers to shoot him, according to the affidavit.

Matsaw held one hand out the window while leaning his upper body over the center console towards the passenger seat. He was not showing the officers his other hand and refused to do so.

Matsaw eventually did show the officers both hands and followed instructions to get out of the car. While he was lying on the ground, a dog jumped out the opened driver’s window of the Toyota and ran around the scene.

As the officers were helping Matsaw into the patrol vehicle, he allegedly admitted to having consumed alcohol. However, he insisted that he would fight any officer that attempted to take him to a hospital for a blood draw. He also refused to take a breathalyzer.

Matsaw was described in police reports as having bloodshot eyes. Officers noted that his speech was slurred and breath smelled of alcohol.

Officers obtained a warrant for a blood draw and took Matsaw to Portneuf Medical Center. Matsaw had to be restrained by multiple officers, including a Bannock County deputy, while his blood was drawn.

Matsaw was then taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and held on a $25,000 bond.

Police took the dog into custody too.

Though Matsaw has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If found guilty, Matsaw could face up to 11 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Todd Garbett for a preliminary hearing Thursday.