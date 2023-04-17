Multiple people hospitalized, vehicles heavily damaged in Pocatello crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Several people were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Pocatello.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Berryman Road, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

The Pocatello Fire Department was reportedly on the scene of a backyard fire in the area. As the fire engine was turning off of Poleline Road onto Berryman, a white SUV with several people inside hit the fire engine.

The names and exact conditions of the victims in the SUV were not released, but authorities had to cut one of them out. The three firefighters are getting checked out by medical personnel, police report.

“Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed. The southbound lane of Poleline was temporarily shut down and has since been reopened,” the news release says.

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating the crash.

Courtesy Darin Richardson