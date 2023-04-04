New traffic light at US-20 and SH-47 in Ashton to be activated Thursday - East Idaho News

ASHTON — The Idaho Transportation Department will activate the new signal at US Highway 20 and State Highway 47 this Thursday, according to a news release sent out by ITD Tuesday morning. The signal is meant to make the intersection safer.

“Last year we were able to add new turn lanes at this intersection to make it more efficient,” ITD Engineering Manager Bryan Young said in the release. “Turning on the signal will be the last change we make to the intersection and make it easier for drivers on SH-47 to turn on to US-20 without making any risky maneuvers.”

According to the news release, ITD will be performing testing on the signal this week to make sure everything is in working order. Crews will close lanes on both highways for several hours at a time to test the signal. They will also be applying pavement markings to help drivers understand the new layout of the intersection.

Safety is the main concern. ITD asks that drivers please be aware of crews on the road and drive with caution.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.