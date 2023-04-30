One man dead, another injured after an altercation closed down part of Boise’s State Street - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — One man died, and another was injured on Saturday morning after an altercation near 13th and State Streets resulted in a shooting, the Boise Police Department announced on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of shots at 6:11 a.m. on Saturday. According to the police department’s investigation, the two individuals got into a verbal altercation outside a residence when the suspect shot the victim. The latter sought help at a nearby business and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled into his residence, which resulted in the Boise Police Department Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team responding to the scene, Boise Police spokesperson Lynsey Amundson told The Idaho Statesman. While police attempted to contact the suspect, a single gunshot was heard from inside the residence police suspected the victim of being in.

Upon entering the residence after several hours of attempted communication, police found the suspect deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to police, the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police urged people not to drive on State Street between 10th and 16th Streets during the multi-hour incident and blocked off State Street from 12th to 15th Streets for several hours. Nearby residences and businesses were evacuated during the incident.

Police said at 12:25 p.m. on Twitter that the scene was secured, and that there is no threat to the public.