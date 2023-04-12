Progrexion employee rapid response meeting set for Wednesday in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Labor is holding a rapid response meeting for former Progrexion employees on Wednesday, April 12.

Multiple employees working for Progrexion’s Rexburg office confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com last week that hundreds of employees across several states had suddenly lost their jobs on April 5. Employees reported they were not given any notice or offered severance.

The department coordinates rapid response services to provide immediate assistance to laid-off employees in eastern Idaho, the department said in a news release.

The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at the department’s Idaho Falls office, at 1515 E. Lincoln Road.

Attendees will learn how to file for unemployment insurance, avoid delays with their claim and look for future employment. Job search, resume assistance and interview workshops will be available, according to a news release from IDL. Department representatives will also be on hand to answer questions about the career information and job training programs, according to the release.

Email Windy.Hahn@labor.idaho.gov or call (208) 557-2500 ext. 3053 for more information. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. If you are unable to attend, you may learn more about the department’s services on their website.