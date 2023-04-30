Rising temperatures in eastern Idaho may lead to increased flooding in some areas - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Temperatures are on the rise in eastern Idaho and that trend is going to continue into next week.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting “very warm” temperatures and “increased snowmelt” through Wednesday. Higher temperatures may break the seasonal record in some areas.

A weather graphic below shows daytime temperatures on Monday extending into the 80s for Blackfoot and Pocatello. The Interstate 15 corridor near Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg and surrounding communities may approach 80 degrees, but remain in the upper 70s for the most part. The Upper Valley near Driggs and Island Park will be on the cooler side, with daytime highs around 68 and 72, respectively. Take a look at the graphic below for more information.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly by midweek, increasing the chances for rain showers.

A flood advisory also remains in effect for Blaine County and the Stanley Basin area, according to the NWS’s website.

“Multiple rivers have already exceeded flood stage, or are expected to exceed flood stage this week,” the NWS reports. “Many creeks and streams may have already exceeded bankfull, and flooding remains a significant concern for many low lying and flood-prone areas.”

Some local counties are experiencing emergency flooding situations. Since Monday, Bannock County has been working to communicate and spread resources around more efficiently with an Emergency Operations Center. It’s helping to gather information from those who need assistance so that officials know how to respond.

“We need the public to be our eyes and ears around the area to help us identify any damages. We’ve set up a Survey123 link to make it easy for you to report damages,” Bannock County’s Emergency Director Wes Jones says in a news release.

A more in-depth story about the flooding situation will be posted later.

Meanwhile, if you are in an area impacted by flooding, the NWS urges you to be prepared and to remain alert to your surroundings. If you see a flooded road, turn around and find a different route.

A complete seven-day forecast is available here. For the latest road conditions and closures, click here.