Scout is a house-trained lovable dog looking for a fur-ever home - East Idaho News

Our Pet of the Week is Scout!

Scout is a two-year-old bully-breed mix who is house-trained and crate-trained.

He is not recommended for a family with kids but he knows all of his basic obedience skills and might be the perfect pet for you.

Scout is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.