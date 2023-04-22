Suspect arrested after high-speed chase down 17th Street in Idaho Falls ends in crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 30-year-old Idaho Falls woman was arrested for aggravated battery Friday night after leading Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies in a car chase down 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch began receiving reports from concerned drivers of “a female passenger in a white car was being beaten by the driver.” just before 8 p.m.

A deputy in the area — near Curlew Drive and 17th Street in Ammon — saw the vehicle and observed the passenger attempting to get out of the car at the stoplight, the release said.

When the deputy pulled in behind the car with lights and sirens activated, police say the driver was holding onto a female passenger to keep her from exiting the vehicle. The car accelerated in an attempt to escape, dragging the passenger’s legs on the pavement.

After driving a short distance, the car stopped near the curb.

“The female was able to get free of the vehicle and run to the sidewalk,” the release said.

The female driver tried to escape again by speeding away, heading westbound on 17 Street. The deputy followed.

A second deputy arrived on the scene and was able to make contact with the passenger and attended to her injuries until the Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived.

The suspect continued down 17th Street, driving at high speeds through a construction zone. At times, the car reached speeds over 70 mph.

The driver collided with at least two vehicles near Holmes Avenue before turning north on Holmes and colliding with yet another motorist, “effectively disabling the vehicle,” the release said.

Photo courtesy of Eric Cornell

At this point, deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers were able to take the suspect driver into custody. She was identified as Alese Marie Torrez, 30, of Idaho Falls.