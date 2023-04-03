Two Idaho men killed in Oregon plane crash - East Idaho News

OXBOW, Oregon (KIVI) — On Sunday, April 2, a small plane crashed in Baker County, Oregon, leaving two men dead.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near Oxbow at approximately 9:52 a.m. on Sunday. The men in the crash were Terry Lee Richards, 43, and Caleb Andrew Tennant, 24. Both men were from Middleton, Idaho.

The Baker County Sheriff reported he saw that the plane was in trouble right before it crashed into the hillside on a ridge above the Idaho Power complex.

The Baker County Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.