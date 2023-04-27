Two people in custody after morning traffic stop in Idaho Falls ends with car in canal - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two people are in custody after an early morning traffic stop led to a police chase and a car in a canal.

The incident happened Thursday morning after 1 a.m. According to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police, ISP tried to initiate a traffic stop due to expired registration on Holmes Avenue by the Econo Lodge, but the vehicle — a Nissan Sentra — fled from troopers.

ISP stopped the pursuit after the driver went the wrong way on Lomax Street approaching Woodruff Avenue.

“We discontinued because of them driving erratically and (being a) danger to the public,” Crain said.

A short time later, right before 1:20 a.m., the car was found in a canal near Bonneville Drive and 1st Street. The airbags had deployed, Crain said.

“Then at 2:07 a.m., Bonneville County (Sheriff’s Office) located the two suspects — one male and one female — wet and walking behind Planet Fitness by Woodruff,” Crain said. “We then later tied them to the car.”

The 41-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman were taken into custody on felony warrants.

There were no injuries reported.

Crain said ISP cited them for obstructing and delaying, felony eluding, and driving under the influence.

No names are being released at this time. ISP is continuing to investigate and trying to figure out if more people were involved.

Watch the video of the car in the canal in the video player above.