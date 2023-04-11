You have to see this! Moose walks inside hospital lobby - East Idaho News

SNACKTIME — A hungry moose paid a visit to a hospital in Alaska when it casually walked itself inside for a bite to eat.

The encounter, which happened April 6 in Anchorage, was captured on video. The young moose apparently spotted green decorative plants in the lobby of a medical building in the Providence Alaska Health Park, according to The Associated Press. The moose made its way through the automatic doors into the building that is home to the hospital’s cancer center and other medical offices.

In the viral video, the moose is seen eating the plants as a handful of hospital employees stand nearby.

“We did an overhead announcement for safety, but it seemed like it was a magnet for people to come and see it,” Randy Hughes, the hospital’s director of security told The AP. “It’s not everyday you get a moose walking into a building, so everybody was excited to take pictures and stuff like that.”

Hughes said the moose “didn’t seem to be spooked at all.” Hospital security helped guide the animal back outside by forming a semicircle and moving furniture towards the animal, pushing him towards the exit.

“Finally, I think it had enough of everybody watching him, watching him eat,” Hughes said.

Once outside, Hughes said the moose stuck around the building’s semicircular drive before he went to the other side of the building to do the next best thing — settle down for an afternoon nap.