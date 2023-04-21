You're invited to Celebrate Seniors event because 'senior citizens are awesome' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An upcoming free event will be a “way to let the community know that senior citizens are awesome,” one organizer says.

Senior Solutions and Idaho Falls Community Hospital will be hosting “Celebrate Seniors,” on April 29.

Celebrate Seniors started when Chanse Powell, CEO of Senior Solutions, wanted to find a way for the community to connect with and appreciate senior citizens. The seniors benefit, too, Powell told EastIdahoNews.com.

“Many seniors, they lose a sense of purpose and … it’s harder for them to engage in the fast-paced world we’re in,” Powell said. “We want to have the community come and appreciate our senior citizens while providing inspiration for senior citizens to get involved.”

The event’s director, Sienna Owens, said the event is advertised as a talent show, but it’s “really more like a show-and-tell.”

“Our goal is to celebrate the incredible contributions that seniors make to our communities and to promote a positive image of aging,” Owens said.

“Whatever seniors are passionate about, we want to offer a platform for that,” Powell said.

More than 25 senior citizens will showcase their passion through booth displays and stage performances this year. The community can look forward to exhibits about caricature drawing, knife making, sewing, woodcarving, watercolor painting and more. There will also be items for sale.

Courtesy Senior Solutions

Some seniors will use their booth to highlight businesses or causes they have worked with; for example, Susan Stucki coordinates service efforts with the East Idaho JustServe chapter, and Claudia Murdawk designs custom gifts for her business Executive Gift Baskets.

The stage performances will include poetry recitation, choral singing and piano and guitar numbers. There will also be a special performance by local country band Old Time Fiddlers.

Courtesy Senior Solutions

This year’s event will include a classic car show. Also new this year is the game Generation Gap, which pits high school seniors against senior citizens. Each team is given trivia questions pertaining to the other generation.

Celebrate Seniors doubles as a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels. Everyone who donates will be entered into a raffle to win prizes provided by the community, worth hundreds of dollars. Proceeds from raffle tickets will go directly to the Idaho Falls branch of Meals on Wheels, which has a home base at the Senior Center in Idaho Falls.

Meals on Wheels is a “fantastic program,” Powell said. By delivering a nutritious midday meal to home-bound individuals, “they allow seniors to stay in their homes.”

Vietnam veteran and former Idaho Falls newsperson Bob Ziel will be the master of ceremonies for the evening’s events. Grandpa’s Southern Barbeque will be providing food.

Powell encourages everyone to come out, play some games and have some fun. Watch highlights of last year’s event in the video player above to get an idea of what’s in store.

Celebrate Seniors will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 29 at the Westbank Event Center in Idaho Falls (525 River Parkway).

There is still time to get involved, said Powell. Organizers still have several booths to fill and would love to have more participants. For more information, contact Sienna Owens at (208) 521-2895 or by email at relations@seniorsolutionscp.com.