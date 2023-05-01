1 dead, 1 critically injured in Utah yardwork accident - East Idaho News

SANTAQUIN, Utah (KSL.com) — A yardwork accident in Santaquin on Saturday killed one person and critically injured another when a truck rolled over them.

A family was doing yardwork near 1673 S. Windemere Road at 4:33 p.m. A 23-year-old man and his 47-year-old mother were loading rocks into the back of a truck that was parked on a hill, said Sgt. Mike Wall of Santaquin police.

While they worked, a young boy jumped into the truck and pulled on the gear handle, which was broken, Wall said. As the boy pulled on the gear handle, the car shifted gears and rolled onto the man and woman.

The sister-in-law of the man created a GoFundMe page to raise donations for the family’s funeral expenses and medical expenses. The GoFundMe said the two tried to stop the truck from rolling backward, but they were unfortunately were crushed.

The woman, Sonia Rodriguez, was flown to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police officers provided medical attention to the man, Jonathan Rodriguez, but he was pronounced dead on scene, Wall said.

“Jonathan was 23 years young with a full life of dreams and goals ahead of him. Those that knew Jonathan know that he was a great husband and an amazing father to his two boys. He worked hard to provide his family the beautiful life they had,” according to the GoFundMe page.

Jonathan Rodriguez’s wife Daisy was admitted to the emergency room Saturday night due to some complications and discovered she is pregnant, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Jonathan’s last gift to (my) sister and they didn’t even know it,” organizer Sara Munoz wrote.