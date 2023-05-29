A rare tornado touched down in Idaho on Friday afternoon. Here’s where and what happened - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS (Idaho Statesman) – A rare tornado touched down in southeast Idaho on Friday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service in Pocatello to issue a tornado warning.

The tornado touched down near Bridge, a small town in Cassia County, southeast of Twin Falls near the Idaho-Utah border. The warning was issued at 2:34 p.m. and expired at 3 p.m.

As you observe this Memorial Day (whether it be by laying wreaths/flowers, grilling out, or hitting up the lake) make sure you stay weather aware with more storm chances today! Remember: "When Thunder Roars, Head Indoors!" & "See a Flash, Dash Inside!" pic.twitter.com/b1xvCsRdJ7 — NWS Pocatello (@NWSPocatello) May 29, 2023

By the time the warning expired, the tornado had dissipated, Weather Service meteorologist Dan Valle told the Idaho Statesman. He said it was too early to accurately report any potential damage, casualties or the tornado’s strength.

Tornadoes in Idaho are incredibly rare. According to Weather Service meteorologist Korri Anderson, on average less than one tornado touches down in Idaho annually.

A tornado most recently touched down in the Gem State in May 2022 when Owyhee County experienced an EF0 tornado, the weakest strength classification on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Storm chasers and photographers were quick to post pictures of the Cassia County tornado on social media, showing a thin rope tornado extending from clouds and touching down below.

Despite the tornado dissipating, Anderson warned that strong, slow-moving storms are still active south of Twin Falls, leading to the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding. He also said that 1.25-inch hail — about the size of a half-dollar coin — had fallen near Hollister in southern Idaho.