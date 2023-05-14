Authorities detonate bomb in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad detonated a bomb in Bonneville County Saturday night.

Someone found an explosive device in an empty construction site near South 9th East and East 49th South around 6 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Officers determined it was “a functioning, homemade explosive device” shortly after arriving. It’s unclear how it got there or who made it, but police say it wasn’t consistent with explosives sometimes used in commercial blasting or construction projects.

Police blocked off the area, and decided moving the bomb would be too hazardous. Since the area is relatively remote, “the bomb squad determined the best and safest option was to detonate the device (on site) in a controlled manner.”

The device was destroyed around 8 p.m.

An investigation is now underway. Police are asking anyone with information that might be helpful to contact IFPD at (208) 529-1200.