AVOID UNDERPASSES: Roads flooding in Idaho Falls due to excessive rain - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency responders are urging vehicles to avoid underpasses and bridges due to significant flooding of roads in Idaho Falls.

A spring storm lasting at least 45 minutes brought a tremendous amount of rain and hail to large parts of eastern Idaho. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday there were flash flood warnings in Bonneville, Bingham and Madison counties.

Numerous roads in Idaho Falls are flooded, and cars are stuck in several underpasses inside the city.

Officials warn many roadways west of Woodruff Avenue, including roads downtown are impassable, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. EastIdahoNews.com has reporters on the seen of the D Street and Yellowstone Avenue underpasses as emergency personal work to get the cars out of the water.

Hammon says some homes throughout the city are also flooded.

Emergency responders are active across eastern Idaho trying to help people stranded in the water.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.