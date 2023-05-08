Body of missing Pocatello woman found in American Falls Reservoir - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A woman reported missing from her Pocatello home last Monday has been found dead in American Falls.

A body found in the American Falls Reservoir has been identified as Lorraine Hardy, who was last seen Sunday, April 30, around 11:30 p.m.

Hardy was 67, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

Power County Sheriff Josh Campbell confirmed finding the body. He told EastIdahoNews.com that information regarding the discovery will not be released until the conclusion of an investigation — which he believes could take several weeks.

The Pocatello police sent out a missing person notification about Hardy on Friday. The release said she left behind her medication, cell phone, and other personal belongings. It also reported her vehicle, a white 1991 Toyota Camry, was missing.

No other details have been released.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.