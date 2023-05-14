Caught on camera: Mama osprey protects her eggs during a hailstorm - East Idaho News

BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado — Boulder County Parks and Open Space in Colorado posted video of an osprey mother enduring severe weather in order to protect her eggs this week.

“The female osprey … was relentless in protecting her eggs through last night’s hail storm,” the department’s post said on May 9. The mother never left the nest, even though she was “pounded” by pea-sized hail.

Boulder County Parks & Open Space hosts a camera that livestreams the nest, which is one of several osprey nests in the county.

As you can see in the video, all three eggs remained intact. The county hopes they will hatch in the next few weeks.