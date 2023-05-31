City of Iona holding community yard sale, surplus sale this weekend - East Idaho News

IONA — The city of Iona will be having a citywide yard sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be at least 15 yard sales at the city park and other sales will be held at home throughout the city.

The city will be selling surplus items, including furniture, fixtures, electronics, computers and many books. For a list of the surplus, or to bid on it before the garage sale, click here.

Friends of the Iona Library will also be having their book sale.

More information on the sale can be found here.