Daybell verdict to be livestreamed - East Idaho News

BOISE — The verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial will be livestreamed from the Ada County Courthouse.

District Judge Steven Boyce issued an order Tuesday morning following several requests from media organizations, including EastIdahoNews.com, to have the verdict broadcast live from the courtroom. Boyce issued an order in September banning cameras from the trial and all other hearings.

“As an alternative to rescinding the order, and upon consideration that much of the rationale for removing visual coverage is absolved upon the conclusion of the presentation of evidence and closing arguments in this case, the Court will broadcast—through its official YouTube Channel— using the Court’s own media devices, visual and audio coverage of the verdict stage of the case,” Boyce wrote in the order.

EastIdahoNews.com will share from the video feed from the court on our website, Facebook page and YouTube channel when a verdict is reached.

Prosecutors have called 61 witnesses to the stand and could rest as early as Tuesday afternoon. The defense would then present their case, although Jim Archibald, Daybell’s attorney, has said he has “very few, if any” witnesses to call. As of Tuesday morning, Daybell had not decided if she was going to take the stand in her own defense.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton has been in the courtroom every day for the trial. You can find the latest information here.