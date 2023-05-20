Elevating Teens: Hillcrest High School student wants to build prosthetics to help people - East Idaho News

AMMON —- Rylan Borgmann is a freshman at Hillcrest High School and has many goals he hopes to accomplish so he can one day attend Utah State University.

The 15-year-old is taking an AP history class. He said he likes history. He had never taken an AP class before, and it seemed like something he could handle. Rylan is ambitious in keeping his GPA high.

“I want to stay in National Honor Society all four years,” he said.

He hopes that he can get a scholarship for college when the time comes.

“I want to go to a good college and I want to go for free, too,” Rylan said.

As a freshman, Rylan is busy making new friends and playing on the soccer team. It’s his all-time favorite sport.

“I play more defensively, just in the back and I make sure they don’t score goals,” he said.

He added that he likes to play football, too, and is going to kick for Hillcrest High School next year.

Rylan enjoys helping people and believes that he gets it from his family and his older brother.

He hopes one day that he can become a mechanical engineer.

“I like solving problems and I like building things so mechanical engineering would be nice. I like helping people, so making prosthetics is what I really want to do,” he said. “I think it would be really fun, because everyone is a bit different so it would be a different challenge with everybody, and then I get to help people everyday. I really enjoy that.”

Rylan is off to a great start in his first year of high school and hopes he can continue to succeed.