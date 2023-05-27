First walk-in clinic specifically for women's health opens in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new clinic catering to women’s health issues opened in Idaho Falls earlier this week.

Leavitt Women’s Express Care opened May 22 inside the new Garnet Gateway strip at 3339 Valencia Drive.

Dr. Glenn Leavitt, who owns the clinic, tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s the first clinic in the nation where women can walk in without an appointment and get help with various types of infections, bleeding issues, birth control and other immediate needs.

“If they can’t get in to their doctor … they can come in (here) today and be seen by someone who actually does women’s health all the time,” Leavitt says.

Leavitt Clinical Research is also housed at this location, where patients are paid to be part of different medical research studies.

Leavitt and his brother, Dean, are the developers behind the clinic and several other businesses inside the strip. Clean Juice, an organic juice bar and restaurant, opened in January, and Bona Via Medical Spa is in the space next door. TCHE Brazilian Grill, a 7,200-square-foot restaurant concept, will open on the property east of the strip later this summer.

RELATED | Biz Buzz: Organic juice bar and restaurant opening in eastern Idaho

The women’s express clinic was Dean’s idea, according to Dr. Leavitt. Dean came up with the idea when the development was in its initial stages. There wasn’t anything like it in the country and he thought it would be a good addition to the Leavitt Women’s Healthcare brand, which has been serving clients since 2004.

“Nobody wants to wait to be taken care of and they want someone who’s competent in what they do,” says Dr. Leavitt. “It’s an extension of our office where we can offer upscale care at an upscale clinic.”

Dean Leavitt, right, and his brother, Dr. Glenn Leavitt, second from right, along with other members of the team at Leavitt Women’s Express Care. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

And Dr. Leavitt says the clinic is off to a great start. Though it opened quietly without fanfare, multiple clients have already benefitted from the services it offers. Dr. Leavitt and his team are planning an official grand opening and open house in a few weeks.

Leavitt Women’s Healthcare is building a new 60,000-square-foot building to replace its current location at 1550 Elk Creek Drive. If the Express care clinic eventually outgrows the space on Valencia Drive, Dr. Leavitt says there will be room to expand it in the new development.

“We also look at (Leavitt Women’s Express Care) as a (possible) franchise business down the road, where we can extend this (concept) into different areas. Just 4 Kids Urgent Care is a very nice business next door. They’re in five different locations and we see the same kind of thing for (this business),” Dr. Leavitt explains.

Leavitt Women’s Express Care is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Evening and Saturday hours will be added as the clinic gets busier.