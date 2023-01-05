Biz Buzz: Organic juice bar and restaurant opening in eastern Idaho

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

New Idaho Falls restaurant to serve healthy juice and other organic items

Clean Juice offers 100% organic food and drink items, including juice, smoothies, sandwiches, Asai bowls and more. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Looking for a healthy, organic place to eat? This new restaurant might have what you’re looking for.

Clean Juice, which the owners describe as “the only USDA organic-certified quick-serve restaurant in the nation,” is opening inside the new Garnet Gateway strip at 3837 Valencia Drive on Jan. 31.

Chad Pariona, who is part of the ownership team at Leavitt Women’s Healthcare, which owns the establishment, tells EastIdahoNews.com the menu will include a variety of fresh, organic items, including sandwiches, smoothies, Asai bowls and more.

“It’s all organic and sourced from local places,” Pariona says. “We like a healthy lifestyle. Our other businesses are women’s health businesses, and this is something that will add to that, along with your physical and gut health.”

It will also have a juicer and provide options for three, four and five-day juice cleanses.

And though it offers products similar to what you’d find at other businesses, Nicole Wilburn, the restaurant’s general manager, says they don’t add sugar to any of the items.

“We use fruit — pineapples, oranges, apples, etc. — and then we use other sweeteners like date paste, honey, maple syrup. We don’t use any high-fructose corn syrup or cane sugar. It’s all from natural fruits,” says Wilburn.

Although the restaurant is targeted heavily to the health and fitness crowd, it’s a business that’s open to anyone.

But for those who may have doubts about the menu’s taste factor, Pariona offers one suggestion.

“The Double One is my favorite (item on the menu). It’s a protein smoothie that comes with spinach, kale, banana, almond butter, maple syrup and almond milk. For my personal palette, it was a little harsh at first. But as you get to know the ingredients,” you can add more maple or honey to make it taste sweeter, Pariona says.

Co-owner Chad Pariona speaks with EastIdahoNews.com about the opening of Clean Juice. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Wilburn started juicing for the first time several years ago when she lived elsewhere. There weren’t any juice bars when she moved here four years ago.

She’s excited about Clean Juice opening up and says there are many health benefits from juicing.

“All of our add-ons have different benefits, depending on what you want to do. Maca root, for example, is good for balancing your hormones. If you get turmeric, that’s good for your joint health,” Wilburn explains. “Coconut oil is a healthy fat that’s good for your brain. Camu camu is really high in vitamin C.”

Clean Juice was founded in 2014 by Landon and Kat Eckles of North Carolina, according to the company’s website. Leavitt Women’s Healthcare began an expansion project last year and when the company bought the property across from Lookout Credit Union on Sunnyside Road, there was a lot of space.

“Looking for companion, complementary businesses was kind of difficult at first,” says Pariona. “We’re all about providing the highest-quality care to our patients. As we (looked) into healthy, organic eating options out there, there was nothing available.”

As they researched the market, Pariona and Dean Leavitt, the office administrator and project manager, learned about Clean Juice. They made several trips to North Carolina to meet with the owners and determined opening a franchise in Idaho Falls was a good fit.

Other businesses moving into the Garnet Gateway strip include Leavitt Women’s Healthcare Express and Bona Vie Medical Spa. TCHE Brazilian Grill, which is under construction on the property east of the strip, is slated for completion this fall.

RELATED | There’s no other restaurant like it in the U.S. and it’s being built in Idaho Falls

Pariona’s goal is to expand the organic juicing and eating culture in Idaho Falls and eventually open other locations.

“We feel like it’s a good opportunity, not only for us as owners as partners, but also for the community,” Pariona says.

On opening day, Wilburn and her team will be offering the first 50 customers a free smoothie every week for a year with a purchase. Clean Juice will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Sunday hours to be determined.

