There’s no other restaurant like it in the U.S. and it’s being built in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A restaurant that’s unlike anything you’ve seen in the U.S. is coming to Idaho Falls.

Construction is underway on TCHE Brazilian Grill on the 6.5-acre property directly across from Lookout Credit Union on Sunnyside Road. The restaurant is part of a commercial expansion for Leavitt Women’s Healthcare that will include a strip mall with a women’s health clinic offering non-emergency care, an esthetics clinic and an organic juice bar called Clean Juice.

The strip mall will be directly behind the Brazillian Grill.

Office administrator and project manager Dean Leavitt tells EastIdahoNews.com the grill will have “an amazing hot and cold salad bar” with 40 different menu items.

“It’s Brazilian barbecue, so everything is skewered and cooked over an open flame. It’s cut individually for customers. You can pick whatever you want (but) it’s not an all-you-can-eat buffet,” Leavitt says.

Customers will be able to see the meat cooking on turning skewers in the dining area.

Leavitt describes it as a “special night out” destination because it has a higher price point. It’s a new franchise model designed for a smaller market. Its parent company, Rodizio, is based in Salt Lake City and this is the first franchise location for its new model.

“There’s nothing else like it in the United States because we’re the first and only one at this point,” Leavitt says. “They can bring the price point down by doing things a little bit differently. It’s still a Brazilian Grill. The food and the menu is almost exactly the same. It just has cut stations instead of tableside service for your meat.”

It will be housed in a 7,200-square-foot building. With the construction industry being what it is lately, Leavitt says the commercial strip is slated for completion in October. He doesn’t anticipate the Brazilian Grill being complete until January.

A 60,000-square-foot office building will eventually be added to the back of the strip mall, but an exact timeline has not been determined.

Massive growth and a big vision is the driving force behind this project. Leavitt says it’s hard to keep up with the number of patients.

“When I started four years ago, we had four providers, three doctors and a physician assistant. Now we have eight providers, three doctors and five mid-level providers, including three midwives. Idaho Falls is expanding so fast that no matter how many providers I add, they’re full of patients,” he says.

And that’s forcing them to get creative about how to use their space, Leavitt says. An increase of 15,000-square-feet to their current space left room for an additional three acres to do something with. Leavitt explains adding a restaurant just seemed like a good fit.

“The restaurant design is insane. It will be beautifully decorated with a nice aesthetic appeal, but with a price point that’s comparable to Texas Roadhouse,” says Leavitt. “That whole strip is designed to cater to the women of Idaho Falls with healthy, organic, fresh juice and very healthy options for food.”

A grand opening celebration is being planned in conjunction with the project’s completion.

Dr. Glenn Leavitt, the owner, is thrilled to unveil a project he’s always wanted to do that he says will provide options to clients that aren’t currently available. He’s confident customers will be pleased with it.

“We really feel like what we’ve got coming is going to be very well accepted in the community,” Dean says.