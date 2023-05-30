WATCH: Local seniors go fishing - and 93-year-old Betty catches her first fish ever! - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Often when people move into senior care facilities, they feel they will no longer be able to get out and enjoy the activities they enjoyed the most throughout their lives, but at the Homestead they go above and beyond to help their residents get out and enjoy their favorite pastimes.

Last week the residents were able to go on a successful fishing trip, some of the residents grew up fishing every chance they got, and it meant a lot to them to get back out on the lake catching beautiful Idaho trout.

While some it was like riding a bike again, others were going fishing for the very first time, including Betty who caught her first fish at 93 years old.

Everyone had a fantastic time fishing and soaking up the wonderful weather.