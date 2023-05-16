Lori Vallow Daybell indicted on another murder conspiracy charge - East Idaho News

GILBERT, Arizona — Lori Vallow Daybell has been indicted by a grand jury for conspiracy to commit the murder of Brandon Boudreaux, according to Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Justin Lum.

Daybell was charged over a year ago on Feb. 24, 2022 in Maricopa County, Arizona. The indictment is sealed and has not been released publicly, but Lum tweeted about its content Tuesday.

“Per the indictment, Vallow and her late brother Alex Cox agreed that ‘at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of first degree premeditated murder’ on 10/2/19,'” Lum said.

RELATED | Brandon Boudreaux family issues statement following Vallow Daybell guilty verdict

Boudreaux was married to Melani Pawlowski, Daybell’s niece, when police say Cox shot at and tried to kill him after Boudreaux visited the gym.

Boudreaux testified about the experience last month at Daybell’s trial in Ada County. She was found guilty of murdering her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, her husband’s former wife.

Daybell was indicted by another Arizona grand jury in 2021 for conspiracy to commit the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. The indictment alleges that on July 11, 2019, Daybell conspired with Cox to kill Vallow. Cox shot Charles to death July 11, 2019, in Chandler, Arizona.

“The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has made the state of Idaho aware of our intent to prosecute the defendant in Arizona for charges stemming from these submittals,” a statement from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says. “After the defendant is sentenced and transferred to the Idaho Department of Corrections, at the request of MCAO, the extradition process will begin. The extradition can take from several weeks to several months.”

A sentencing date for Daybell’s Idaho crimes has not been set but is expected to take place in late summer.