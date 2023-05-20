Man killed, woman flown to hospital following crash near Payette - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 1:49 p.m. Friday on SH5 2 at milepost 4, east of Payette.

A 44-year-old male from Emmett was traveling westbound on SH52 in a GMC pickup. A 62-year-old female from Eagle was traveling eastbound on SH52 in an Audi S5. The GMC pickup crossed the center line and collided with the Audi head on.

The driver of the GMC pickup succumbed to his injuries at the time of the crash. The driver of the Audi was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the pickup was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the Audi was wearing her seatbelt.

Both lanes of travel had been blocked for approximately four hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.