Preston sophomore plays softball, will serve as student body VP next year - East Idaho News

PRESTON — Sakia Bowman is a sophomore at Preston High School. She plays softball for the school and serves on the student government.

After spending the past year as the sophomore class president, she will assume her new post as the student body vice president next school year.

Bowman explained that she has moved several times in her life, and until she landed in Preston with her family, she had few friends and had been “heavily bullied.”

She said that her past experiences and a need to repay the community that has made her feel accepted both played into her decision to take a student council position.

“I’ve always wanted to make a difference. … I feel like I can understand people,” she told EastIdahoNews.com.

“I absolutely hated school,” she added. “But when I came to Preston, that all changed.”

Because she understands the feeling of being an outcast, Bowman said that she is quick to put herself “out there” and open herself up to people — in hopes of being the difference in their lives.

She came out of her shell in school shortly after arriving in Preston. She also found her way to the softball field, and now hopes that will continue beyond high school.

The shortstop and pitcher hopes to play in college while studying in a field that would take her out of Idaho.

“I want to graduate high school and hopefully get a scholarship. I want to move somewhere on a beach and study marine biology,” she said. “I want to travel.”

Her dreams see her leaving Preston, but, as she explained, the town and people will always hold a place in her heart.

“I think I’ll just miss the pride that we have — and giving back to the community,” she said. “When something bad happens, everybody’s there, no matter what. I think that’s great.”