Brigham Young University-Idaho announces new president - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Students and faculty at Brigham Young University-Idaho are under new leadership.

During a devotional address on the Rexburg campus Tuesday morning, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the quorum of the twelve apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced Alvin F. Meredith III will become the university’s 18th president, effective Aug. 1.

“I rejoice that in the months and years ahead, BYU–Idaho will be blessed by the leadership and influence of President Alvin F. Meredith and (his wife) Jennifer Meredith,” Christofferson said to those in attendance.

Meredith, 52, was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago’s school of business. During his professional career, he worked for GE Capital, The Boston Consulting Group, and Asurion.

Meredith was president of the church’s Utah Salt Lake City South Mission for several years before he was called to serve as a general authority seventy in April 2021. He will continue to serve in this capacity in conjunction with his new role as university president.

Meredith and his wife, Jennifer, are the parents of six children.

“Everyone at BYU–Idaho has been blessed beyond measure to be at this exceptional university under the leadership of President and Sister Eyring. I am inspired by the administration and faculty’s commitment to remain student-focused and singular in the emphasis on teaching, and I look forward to learning from these disciple leaders,” Meredith said in his remarks to students.

During the devotional, Christofferson praised Eyring and his wife, Kelly, for “providing an exemplary model for BYU-Idaho and this entire community” during their six years of service.

“President Eyring has lifted those around him with his leadership, deep commitment to students, and ongoing efforts to preserve and strengthen the culture and spirit of this great university,” Christofferson said.

Henry J. Eyring has served as the president of BYU-Idaho since 2017. EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Eyring and his wife shortly after their inauguration. Click here to watch the rare, in-depth interview. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Eyring became an academic and advancement vice president at BYU-Idaho in 2006. He was called to be the university’s 17th president in 2017. During his tenure, he was instrumental in curriculum innovations for students and strengthening partnerships with BYU–Pathway Worldwide and Ensign College.

RELATED | Henry J. Eyring next president of BYU-Idaho

The specific reason for a change in leadership was not specified, but Christofferson noted that Eyring previously served as director of the MBA program at BYU’s Marriott school of business in Provo, Utah.

“He has been asked to assist with the development of leadership curriculum and to teach both graduate and undergraduate students,” according to a news release from BYU-Idaho.

Christofferson invited the crowd to stand and give a round of applause for the Eyrings at the conclusion of his remarks.

Following this announcement, Eyring’s wife, Kelly, spoke briefly.

Henry Eyring began his remarks by recognizing previous university presidents, one of which is his father, Henry B. Eyring, who is a counselor in the church’s First Presidency.

He also spoke highly of his predecessor, and his wife.

“Sister Eyring and I are so grateful for the honor and blessing it has been to serve at this university, and we are thankful for the students, faculty, and staff who mean so much to us. We know that Elder and Sister Meredith are prepared to lead this university. They will be led on a steady, upward course, and the employees and students will be lifted. As a result, this great institution will get better still,” Eyring said.

An inauguration ceremony for Meredith will happen once he officially takes over. A date has not yet been determined.