New hotel to be built in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A new hotel will be built near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.

Legacy Leader Group and Wyndham Garden made the announcement in a news release Tuesday.

The 62,000-square-foot hotel will accommodate 110 rooms and have a pool, conference room, and expanded normal rooms with keyless entry and the ability to access room controls from your phone. It will be constructed at 1701 NW Main Street, a half-mile away from the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

“With its curb-side beauty, the Wyndham Garden aims to become a landmark and a source of pride for the citizens and the Blackfoot community,” the news release says.

The project is being developed through the Legacy Leader Group and funded through the Bank of Commerce. Construction will be led by Rod Albertson, Founder of Albe Construction.

“At Legacy Leader Group, we believe in a better future through collaboration with cities and municipalities. By combining the resources of communities with business and innovation, we can create a vision for what lies ahead. We are thrilled to bring this project to the City of Blackfoot and we appreciate the city’s support, as well as that of the community and its members, to achieve this goal,” said Morris Jackson, Founder of Legacy Leader Group.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held May 29 from 1-3 p.m.